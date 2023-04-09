Gladiator star Russell Crowe says he's 'slightly jealous' of the upcoming sequel

"I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies but the legs on that film are incredible," the actor says of the film's legacy.

Russell Crowe has no involvement in the upcoming Gladiator sequel, but it sounds like he'd be willing to step back into the arena.

Crowe, who portrayed Roman-general-turned-gladiator Maximus in the 2000 action film from Ridley Scott, reflected on the movie's impact on his career and admitted he was "slightly jealous" about the sequel.

"The only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know?" he told Collider when asked about the project. "Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living."

Russell Crowe In 'Gladiator' Russell Crowe in 'Gladiator' | Credit: Universal/Getty Images

"I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies," Crowe said, "but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV."

He added, "You don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

Set in Roman times, Gladiator followed Crowe's Maximus, the son of an emperor who is reduced to slavery after his father is murdered for the throne by Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus. He becomes a gladiator to avenge his father's death. During their big battle, both Maximus and Commodus perish. The film also starred Connie Nielsen, Giannina Facio, Oliver Reed, and Richard Harris.

Scott will once again be helming the upcoming sequel, which has tapped Paul Mescal in the role of Lucius, the son of Nielsen's Lucilla and nephew to Commodus, who was played as a child by Spencer Treat Clark in the original movie. Denzel Washington has also joined the cast in a role kept under wraps, while Barry Keoghan will play a character named Emperor Geta.

The sequel is scheduled to release in theaters Nov. 22, 2024.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.