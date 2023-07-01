Still, the star of the original film voiced his support for its sequel and director Ridley Scott: "I couldn't think of that movie being less than absolutely spectacular."

Russell Crowe says Gladiator 2 should be 'f---ing paying' him for all the questions he gets about it

Russell Crowe is not entertained by the barrage of questions he's been fielding about the Gladiator sequel.

The actor, who won an Oscar for his role as Maximus in the original 2000 film, revealed during a recent press conference at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival that he would like to be excluded from the Gladiator 2 narrative going forward — or, at the very least, properly compensated for it.

"They should be f---ing paying me for the amount of questions I get asked about the f---ing film that I am not even in," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know anything about the cast. I don't know anything about the plot."

Russell Crowe in 'Gladiator' Russell Crowe in 'Gladiator' | Credit: DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

It makes sense that Crowe likely wouldn't be involved in the upcoming project since — spoiler alert — his character dies at the end of the first film. "In that world, I'm dead, six feet under," he said. "And that's that."

Still, Crowe maintained that if original director Ridley Scott "has decided to do a second part," then it must be for some "really strong reasons." He added, "I couldn't think of that movie being less than absolutely spectacular."

He also echoed previous remarks he'd made that hearing news of a second installment did, honestly, bring "a certain tinge of jealousy" along with it. Crowe explained that, in the two decades since its release, Gladiator has come to personally represent both his "youth" and a very special time in his life.

Gladiator 2 is set to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: