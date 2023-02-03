Rupert Grint says his daughter has her own Hogwarts robes, and yes, they're Gryffindor

Another 10 points for Gryffindor.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all of the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's books, recently revealed in a GQ Hype cover profile that he bought his 2-year-old daughter Wednesday her first Hogwarts robes. "Gryffindor, obviously," the actor, 34, added, referring to Ron's Hogwarts house.

The Servant actor also said that he's attempted to acquaint his daughter with the character that made him a household name, but has had mixed success so far. "I've shown her clips from Potter but I don't think she understands it's me. When she's old enough, I'm looking forward to watching them with her," he told the outlet.

However, in the age of reboots, reimaginings, and remakes, Grint, who says he "felt proud to have been in Potter," admits he's prepared for the eventuality that both he and his daughter might see someone else in the role he originated. "I'd love to see Harry Potter be adapted into a TV show," Grint said. "I think it would really work. I'm sure the films will get remade, anyway."

He continued, "I think there'd be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron. It's weird because I'm protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That's hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well."

In the meantime, fans can catch Grint in the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, or in this weekend's Knock at the Cabin, also by Shyamalan.