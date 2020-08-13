Darth Vader’s head looks surprisingly good on these Star Wars-themed washable rugs

Who would’ve thought that R2-D2, Darth Vader, TIE fighters, and the Millenium Falcon would look good on rugs?
Home decor brand Ruggable, known for its internet-famous machine-washable carpets, has launched a new Star Wars-themed collection featuring all your favorite Star Wars icons. The line, which includes options such as a “Rebellion Rug” and “Rogue Squadron Rug,” is a way for fans to stylishly (and seamlessly) add some Star Wars flair to their rooms.
Buy it! Star Wars Armada Creme Rug, $109–$399 at ruggable.com
Ruggable’s collection takes notable moments from the series and blends them with the brand’s signature rustic, abstract, or geometric designs. For heavy patterns, try the Corellian Ikat Navy Rug, which shows TIE fighters and Imperial Star Destroyers facing off against the Millenium Falcon. There’s also the Dark Side Rug, which features the helmets of series villains such as Boba Fett, Stormtroopers, and Darth Vader.
Geometric options such as the Smugglers rug include a blue R2-D2-inspired look, while shoppers with an abstract flair can check out the Rogue Squadron rug, which takes on the X-wing Starfighters in a brushstroke design. Fans of the franchise might prefer the Saga rug, which features Leia, Luke, Darth Vader, Yoda, and other iconic characters drawn in one continuous line, as well as the Star Wars Toile White Rug that captures scenes such as Yoda and Luke on Dagobah.
Like all other Ruggable products, these rugs come with an anti-slip mat and a detachable rug cover, and the latter can be tossed in the washer for easy cleaning. The Star Wars collection isn’t the only pop culture line from the brand, though: Shoppers can also find Mickey Mouse-themed rugs from its Disney collection.
Take a look at some options from the Star Wars Ruggable collection below, and start shopping!
Buy it! Smugglers Geo R2-D2 Blue Rug, $109–$399 at ruggable.com
Buy it! Dark Side Damask Stone Rug, $109–$399 at ruggable.com
Buy it! Star Wars Toile Blue Rug, $109–$399 at ruggable.com
Buy it! Corellian Ikat Navy Rug, $109–$399 at ruggable.com
