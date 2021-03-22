Rudy Giuliani called the cops on Borat crew, claiming extortion, producer says

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Streaming Options

As if the Rudy Giuliani in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm saga hasn't been wild enough, a producer from the mockumentary movie said Saturday that the former mayor called the cops on the crew after his now infamous hotel scene with actress Maria Bakalova.

"He claimed we were trying to extort him at the time, which — we didn't ask for anything," Monica Levinson said at a Producers Guild of America panel, Deadline reported. "He called all of his New York City cops and said extortion, which was a federal crime. Very smart to bring that up."

A representative for the film later confirmed Levinson's account to EW. Representatives for Giuliani did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

After Giuliani raised a ruckus in the immediate aftermath of the filming, the hotel locked the Borat crew out of the suite where they had shot the Giuliani scene, but thankfully they had transferred the footage out of the room by then.

"That's always out first," Levinson said. "We would hide tapes in our pants. There's always ways to make sure we got out the data."

But with their equipment still in the room, they had to find another solution to film more scenes the next day. "We actually had to rent new equipment," Levinson said. "It was a really stressful time that evening because the hotel wouldn't let us take anything out of the rooms."

Levinson said she had spent 19 hours in jail during the filming of the first Borat movie, released in 2016, and didn't want the crew to have to endure the same in case the police actually did come.

"We ended up confabbing with our lawyers," Levinson said. "I called the production team and said, 'Let's get everyone to New Jersey tonight.' It was 11 o'clock at night. I didn't want a repeat of what happened to me on the first movie happening to the entire crew."

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which debuted in October, showed the former New York City mayor and Trump advisor going into a hotel room with Bakalova (who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter, Tutar) and seemingly reaching his hand down his pants. Giuliani called the apparently compromising moment a "complete fabrication" and said he "was tucking in" his shirt. But nevertheless, the eyebrow-raising scene soon went viral.

After the sequel film won back-to-back Golden Globes in February, Sacha Baron Cohen made sure to thank Giuliani in his acceptance speech, calling him a "comedy genius."

"I gotta say this movie couldn't have been possible without my costar: a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius," Cohen said. "I'm talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who could get more laughs out of one unzipping?"

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also scored two Oscar nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the 24-year-old Bakalova.

