Ruby Rose proves she isn't one to be messed with in The Doorman first look

When fans first met Australian actress Ruby Rose in 2015, she was behind bars and breaking hearts on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. Five years on, Rose has proven she's more than just a pretty face.

With a leading role in The CW's Batwoman and a stack of action film credits to her name, Rose is ready to step up and battle Jean Reno's Dubois and his squad of goons in The Doorman. Yes, the Jean Reno of Leon: The Professional fame will be the man to beat in the action thriller directed by Ryuhei Kitamura, and Rose doesn't seem nervous for her character, Ali Gorski, at all.

Image zoom Dragos Barbacioru

"In the film, I play Ali, who is an ex-Marine who experienced a lot of trauma in her last job," Rose tells EW. "She returns back to New York to work on healing herself and start a new chapter of her life, where she's offered a job as a doorman. She ends up being in the wrong place at the wrong time and ends up witnessing a robbery taking place and she has to return to the roots of her training to try to outsmart a lot of very dangerous people."

She adds, "Jean Reno plays the bad guy, brilliantly at that. He's such a talented and incredible human being, and just this incredible force to be around and to work alongside. He's so much fun to be around, he's nothing like any of these scarier characters he's played. He's actually really very warm, funny, and charming. I really adore him! On the other hand, the relationship between our characters in the film is not a great one which was totally opposite to my experience in real life. [Laughs] His contribution to the film is something really special."

Image zoom Dragos Barbacioru

Rose shot The Doorman after she was hurt while performing stunts on the set of Batwoman. She says she didn't realize the extent of her injuries until after her intense action scenes were already done on The Doorman, and feels blessed she didn't hurt herself further.

"Ryuhei is incredible with the action scenes and so were our stunt coordinators," she explains. "I can easily say our action scenes in the film are on another level. We had so much fun shooting them, especially in all the different locations we got to play in. There's a mixture of martial arts, weapon training, and a lot of physical hand-to-hand combat. It was pretty remarkable that we got to do it all in such a short amount of time. I'm used to shooting films in three or four months but this one was shot in 30 days. It might've been like 34 or 35 days but it was still a short shoot. Our director and [cinematographer] Matthias [Schubert] knew exactly what they wanted."

Rose adds, "I came off of Batwoman and went straight into this film and we did about a week of prep and that was it. Some of the stunts were like 17-part moves! I'm very lucky to have done a substantial amount of action work, so I pick up stunts very quickly. I had a short break before shooting the movie and at that point — which is actually crazy to me now — I didn't actually know how bad my injury was. I didn't have time to get an M.R.I. before going to Romania so I got one when I landed. It took them about a week to get back to me with the results and then I sent it off to the states to my doctors. About two weeks after, I got this call and my doctor was telling me I needed to fly back immediately because this neck injury was bad and could leave me paralyzed.

Image zoom Dragos Barbacioru

"I was in the middle of shooting a film and I couldn't leave but I told him I would see him as soon as I got back. He gave me a list of things I can't do that could injure me further and I was in shock. I had already done things that were 20 times worse than what he was saying I couldn't do like sitting in the front seat of a car because of possible whiplash. I had already done somersaults, wirework, and flips and stuff. I was so lucky I didn't get injured and that we had already done all the stunts by the time my doctor said I couldn't do anything, all I had left were the speaking parts. God was looking down on me for that period of time."

Rose has not only recovered from that painful period in her life, she feels even better than before.

"I'm all healed up now, in fact, I'm bionic now," she says. "My neck would be stronger now, which is great. I'm training again and it all feels really good now. It healed perfectly."

A release date for The Doorman has yet to be announced.