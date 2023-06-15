O'Donnell said she was offered the part of Mary Sanderson, which eventually went to Kathy Najimy in the Disney classic.

This news is more bitter than the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark.

Rosie O'Donnell revealed in a new interview that she once turned down a role in Disney's Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, and admitted she doesn't regret skipping an opportunity to appear in one of the studio's most beloved titles. Hocus Focus follows a trio of Salem witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) resurrected from the dead to wreak havoc on modern-day children.

"I was offered the Kathy Najimy part," the 61-year-old actress and comedian told The Hollywood Reporter, noting that she turned it down "because I didn't want to play the fat, mean witch who eats and kills kids. Even though it was Bette Midler, who was like, my favorite, and Sarah Jessica Parker."

O'Donnell stressed that she "just couldn't do it," because she balked at the thought of her character being "mean to kids and the joke was about the size. I just felt like I had to say no for that."

Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Najimy in 'Hocus Pocus' Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Najimy in 'Hocus Pocus' | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Everett Collection

She added that she doesn't regret the decision, even after seeing the film's sustained success 30 years after its original 1993 release. "No. And I think Kathy's fantastic in it," she replied. "You know, she does that face. I don't even know how she does it."

EW has reached out to Disney representatives for comment.

The original film — which debuted to negative reviews and disappointing box office — gained enough popularity over the years that Disney greenlit a sequel, which reunited the original witches on Disney+ in September 2022. After the continuation broke streaming records for the platform, the studio began development on Hocus Pocus 3.

"I'm excited for the new film!" original star Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison in the first film, but didn't appear in the sequel, exclusively told EW when asked about his feelings on the third project. "Yes, I would return if Disney approached me," he continued. "It would be an honor to return, hopefully with some of my fellow castmates, and make a fun addition to the franchise!"

