Juliet learns how to flirt for free drinks in sneak peek at Romeo and Juliet film Rosaline
Get ready to see Romeo and Juliet like you've never seen them before.
EW has an exclusive sneak peek at Rosaline, Hulu's comedic twist on Shakespeare's classic love story Romeo and Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet's (Isabela Merced) cousin, the titular Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). You see, Rosaline just so happens to have dated Romeo (Kyle Allen) first, and she's heartbroken when her crush meets her cousin Juliet and begins to pursue her instead. So Rosaline decides to come up with a scheme to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
In the exclusive clip above, Rosaline tries to help Juliet get over Romeo by taking her to a crowded tavern and teaching her how to flirt with guys — without worrying about the whole "till death do us part" thing.
"These men are so stupid; why would I want to spend the rest of my life with someone like that?" complains Juliet.
"Juliet, you're not here to find someone to spend the rest of your life with," Rosaline assures her. "You're here to just enjoy yourself, at their expense, and then never see them ever again, okay?"
Rosaline, also starring Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford, is directed by Karen Maine from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The movie is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine produced the film, with Dever, Neustadter, Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris, and Becca Edelman serving as executive producers.
Rosaline premieres Friday, Oct. 14 on Hulu.
