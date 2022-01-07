Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino is helming for Apple.

Rooney Mara will star as film icon Audrey Hepburn in new biopic

My Fair Lady, indeed.

Two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, who's just coming off of a role in Guillermo del Toro's starry Oscar buzzy thriller Nightmare Alley, is set to portray screen legend Audrey Hepburn in a new biopic, EW has learned.

Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, and HBO's We Are Who We Are director Luca Guadagnino, an Oscar nominee in his own right, will helm the feature for Apple Studios.

Michael Mitnick, who executive produced HBO's Vinyl and worked with Guadagnino on short films O Night Divine and The Staggering Girl, is writing the film.

Plot details are under wraps for the moment, but her illustrious career and elegant style transformed the Brussels-born starlet into an eternal film and fashion icon.

Rooney Mara; Audrey Hepburn Rooney Mara will star as Audrey Hepburn in a biopic from 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Archive Photos/Getty Images

William Wyler's Roman Holiday (1953), Billy Wilder's Sabrina (1954), King Vidor's War and Peace (1956), Blake Edwards' Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), and George Cukor's My Fair Lady (1964) mark just some of her most celebrated roles. She also notably graced the stage in Broadway's Gigi and the Tony Award-winning Ondine

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emmy Rossum, and Sarah Hyland had previously portrayed Hepburn at different parts of the star's life in the 2000 TV drama The Audrey Hepburn Story, which premiered on ABC.

Last April, Variety reported that writer-producer Jacqueline Hoyt was writing a drama series about Hepburn that's based on a treatment co-written by Hepburn's son Luca Dotti and Italian journalist Luigi Spinola.

Mara had previously been nominated for Oscars for her roles in 2011's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and 2015's Carol.

