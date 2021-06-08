Zach Galifianakis is the best malfunctioning robot pal in first Ron's Gone Wrong trailer

As if the Baby Yoda trend gave way to a little Baby Baymax, here comes the first trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong, the upcoming animated film featuring Zach Galifanakis as the bestest busted robo friend money can buy.

EW can exclusively reveal a new still from the film, coinciding with the trailer's online debut after the footage premiered on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer, who's just gaining attention for his voice role in Pixar's Luca. The socially awkward middle-schooler is the last kid in town to get a Best Friend out of the Box, a robot buddy and the latest craze on the market. When he finally does, he gets Ron (Galifanakis), who can't stop malfunctioning. So, he tries to teach Ron how to be human.

The voice cast also includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), and Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), EW can confirm.

RON'S GONE WRONG Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis voice roles in 'Ron's Gone Wrong.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

According to Sarah Smith, a director on Ron's Gone Wrong and co-founder of Locksmith Animation, there's an added significance to this film in light of the isolation of lockdowns and quarantines we collectively experienced in the past year.

"The bad guy of the film says, 'Stay home, stick to your screens, you don't need to see each other.' Of course, for most kids, they desperately need to see each other," she told EW as her team worked on the movie during lockdowns in the U.K. last October. "So, in a way, our film became more poignant and about the pitfalls of relationships conducted entirely through screens and messages online, because you just don't have all those other human cues. It means everyone has to work hard to communicate with each other."

Smith helms Ron's Gone Wrong with Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine, who served as a story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur. Smith also co-wrote the script with Oscar nominee Peter Baynham of Borat and Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm fame. Octavio Rodriguez, a story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2, co-directs.

Once set to premiere through 20th Century Fox, Ron's Gone Wrong is now set to hit theaters through Disney's rebranded 20th Century Studios on Oct. 22.

Watch the trailer above.

