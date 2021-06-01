Romy Walthall, Face/Off actress, dies at 57

Walthall's son confirmed the actress passed away after a career that included appearances in various thrillers and on The X-Files, L.A. Law, and Jennifer Lopez's short-lived show Hotel Malibu.

Romy Walthall — a memorable guest actress who had roles in films like Face/Off and The House of Usher and on shows like The X-Files, L.A. Law, Dragnet, Matlock, Quantum Leap, and Jennifer Lopez's short-lived 1994 series Hotel Malibu — has died at 57.

The star's son, Morgan Krantz, confirmed Walthall's death in a May 27 Instagram post featuring several photos of his mother throughout her life, including some from the various productions she was in. "Rip mom. I love you," he wrote alongside the images.

Walthall's daughter, Isabella Israel, also paid tribute to her mother on Instagram in a lengthy post celebrating her life.

"She was everything at once. She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others. She was the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don't see," Israel wrote. "I'm terrified of the world without her (how drab!) but so excited for wherever she's heading next. They'd better gird their loins!"

Though Walthall, who was sometimes credited under the name Romy Windsor, had amassed a robust list of TV appearances before her final onscreen role in Spree helmer Eugene Kotlyarenko's 2011 indie feature 0s & 1s (co-written by Krantz), she'd also landed parts in high-profile movies throughout her career, including John Woo's 1997 thriller Face/Off, the 1994 family comedy Camp Nowhere, the camp-horror classic The House of Usher in 1989, and 1988's Howling IV: The Original Nightmare.

Romy Walthall Romy Walthall, Jennifer Lopez, and Cheryl Pollak in the 1994 series 'Hotel Malibu' | Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Born in Pasadena, Texas, on Sept. 16, 1963, Walthall was discovered by Ford Models at age 17. After traveling the world, she moved to Los Angeles and scored her first major role in the 1984 Jerry Bruckheimer– and Don Simpson–produced thriller Thief of Hearts. She also played Bobbi in the 1985 TV movie A Bunny's Tale alongside Kirstie Alley, a film based on Gloria Steinem's undercover investigation into the working conditions at the Playboy clubs.

After leaving acting behind, she taught acting to children at numerous schools in the San Fernando Valley.

