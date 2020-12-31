Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins knighted in the last days of 2020
Someone's starting off the New Year right. Roger Deakins, the legendary cinematographer who famously went winless at the Academy Awards for more than two decades before finally picking up two Oscar statues in the last few years, was officially knighted as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honors in the last days of 2020.
Other honored artists include actress Sheila Hancock and make-up artist Pat McGrath, who were both made dames. Actor Toby Jones (Captain America, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) was made OBE, and actress Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) was made CBE. Manville's honor comes just before she's set to join the cast of The Crown as Princess Margaret in the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons. But it wasn't just celebrities who were honored. Many of the names on this year's list belong to people who fought the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways, from front-line health care workers to medical researchers.
Renowned for his beautiful cinematography, Deakins has shot a number of beloved films over the years, from The Shawshank Redemption to Skyfall. After years of Oscar nominations, Deakins finally took home a statue for his work on the 2017 sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049, and then again two years later for 1917.
