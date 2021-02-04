'Impossible' no more: Brandy's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is coming to Disney+ later this month
The groundbreaking 1997 classic also starring Whitney Houston is finally hitting the Disney streamer.
Finding Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on streaming will no longer be an "impossible" feat.
The groundbreaking 1997 TV event that relaunched "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC, and cemented Brandy as an entire generation's vision of the Disney princess, is coming to Disney+ this month.
The actress and R&B icon first announced the news about the movie with co-star Whoopi Goldberg during an appearance on The View on Thursday morning.
While the film tells the classic tale of a young woman made a housemaid by her wicked stepmother, who triumphantly finds a way into the Royal Ball with some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother, its multicultural world — with a Black Cinderella, and an Asian Prince with a white father and Black mother — has helped not only make it timeless, but age well as a precursor to projects like Hamilton and Bridgerton.
A lot of that came from executive producer Whitney Houston, who handpicked Brandy to lead the film (an act befitting of her role as Fairy Godmother). Meanwhile fellow producers Debra Martin Chase, Neil Meron, and Craig Zadan were able to build out the rest of the cast with Broadway powerhouses like Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Veanne Cox, and Paolo Montalban — as well as the late Natalie Desselle-Reid.
The made-for-TV movie was written by Robert L. Freedman, directed by Robert Iscove, and notably choreographed by Rob Marshall, who's gone on to direct films like Chicago, Into the Woods, and the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.
Find Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Disney+ at the stroke of midnight on Friday, Feb. 12. It will join the platform's "Celebrate Black Stories" collection with other pivotal films like Soul, Black Is King, and Black Panther.
