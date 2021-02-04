'Impossible' no more: Brandy's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is coming to Disney+ later this month

Finding Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on streaming will no longer be an "impossible" feat.

The groundbreaking 1997 TV event that relaunched "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC, and cemented Brandy as an entire generation's vision of the Disney princess, is coming to Disney+ this month.

The actress and R&B icon first announced the news about the movie with co-star Whoopi Goldberg during an appearance on The View on Thursday morning.

While the film tells the classic tale of a young woman made a housemaid by her wicked stepmother, who triumphantly finds a way into the Royal Ball with some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother, its multicultural world — with a Black Cinderella, and an Asian Prince with a white father and Black mother — has helped not only make it timeless, but age well as a precursor to projects like Hamilton and Bridgerton.

Image zoom Credit: DANNY FELD/ABC

Image zoom Credit: ABC

The made-for-TV movie was written by Robert L. Freedman, directed by Robert Iscove, and notably choreographed by Rob Marshall, who's gone on to direct films like Chicago, Into the Woods, and the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

Find Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Disney+ at the stroke of midnight on Friday, Feb. 12. It will join the platform's "Celebrate Black Stories" collection with other pivotal films like Soul, Black Is King, and Black Panther.

Image zoom Credit: ABC

Related content: