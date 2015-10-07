The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Where are they now?

The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains a cult classic for a reason, giving fans Halloween plans and timeless sing-alongs for decades to come. The 1975 movie-musical ignited the careers of stars like Susan Sarandon and served as a career closer for Rocky himself, Peter Hinwood.

Much of the cast came from theatrical backgrounds, and actors like Barry Bostwick and Tim Curry returned to the stage while also building on their TV and film careers. Others focused on musical endeavors, with Meat Loaf and Nell Campbell gaining success soon after.

No matter where the cast ended up, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has always followed them, whether they like it or not. And some vocally do not. Let's do the time warp to check out what the actors have been up to since leaving the castle.