The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Where are they now?
Let's do the time warp again...
The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains a cult classic for a reason, giving fans Halloween plans and timeless sing-alongs for decades to come. The 1975 movie-musical ignited the careers of stars like Susan Sarandon and served as a career closer for Rocky himself, Peter Hinwood.
Much of the cast came from theatrical backgrounds, and actors like Barry Bostwick and Tim Curry returned to the stage while also building on their TV and film careers. Others focused on musical endeavors, with Meat Loaf and Nell Campbell gaining success soon after.
No matter where the cast ended up, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has always followed them, whether they like it or not. And some vocally do not. Let's do the time warp to check out what the actors have been up to since leaving the castle.
Tim Curry (Dr. Frank-N-Furter)
THEN: Back in the 1970s, Tim Curry was primarily a stage actor, until one of the musicals he starred in, The Rocky Horror Show, was turned into a film. Curry led the insanity as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a self-described "sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania."
NOW: Curry's performance in The Rocky Horror Picture Show led the star to years of notables film roles in monosyllabic classics like It and Clue, and even Legend. He also continued acting on the stage, earning himself three Tony nominations for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2015 Tony Awards. Curry returned to Rocky Horror as The Criminologist in a 2016 TV film remake and again as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in a 2020 reading in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
Susan Sarandon (Janet Weiss)
THEN: Sarandon already had a number of film and television credits under her belt when she signed on to play Janet in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but it soon became a star-making performance for the actress. In addition, Sarandon showed off her pipes when the quiet, suppressed Janet let her freak flag fly in "Touch Me."
NOW: Sarandon has never stopped acting, and reached celebrity status after starring in 1991's Thelma & Louise. She went on to win an Oscar for Best Actress in 1995 for Dead Man Walking, and is still starring in films, including the recent Tammy and The Calling. Most recently, Sarandon starred in the 2021 comedy Ride the Eagle. She was set to lead the Fox drama Monarch until it was delayed due to COVID-19.
Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors)
THEN: Before taking on the role of Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bostwick had already introduced the world to one of the most iconic characters of the 20th century. Bostwick originated the role of Danny Zuko in the stage production of Grease, which earned him a Tony nomination. He continued to show off his singing and acting skills as the nerdy Brad, who convinced the world that "Damn it" and "Janet" rhyme.
NOW: Today, you might recognize Bostwick as Jerry Grant, Fitz's controlling and belligerent father on Scandal. He also had major roles on sitcoms like Spin City and What I Like About You and made-for-television movies like Teen Beach Movie and Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Bostwick also continued to see success on stage. He won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his part in The Robber Bridegroom. In 2021, he hosted several special screenings of Rocky Horror around the country.
Peter Hinwood (Rocky Horror)
THEN: Hinwood was a professional model taking tiny acting roles when he was offered the part of the genetically engineered, perfect man, Rocky Horror. Although the character lent his name to the movie's title, Hinwood's role mostly just involved getting oiled up and running around in golden shorts. Not that any of us are complaining.
NOW: Hinwood stopped acting after The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and now works as an antiques dealer in London. He decided not to ride the Rocky road to superstardom because he prefers a quiet life. He's also said that he knows he can't act, and he cringes whenever he watches himself as Rocky.
Richard O'Brien (Riff Raff)
THEN: O'Brien was more than just the creepy handyman Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Picture Show — he actually wrote the original musical and co-wrote the screenplay. It should come as no surprise that the writer's character would lead off the film's most popular song, "The Time Warp."
NOW: O'Brien continued writing musicals, and appeared in bit roles in various films and productions. In the early 1990s, O'Brien garnered fame as the host of the UK game show The Crystal Maze. He voiced the father on the children's show Phineas and Ferb. In 2015, he performed as the Narrator in a West End limited run of Rocky Horror.
Patricia Quinn (Magenta)
THEN: In the early 1970s, Quinn was an Irish actress who had a few credits in some raunchy British comedies. The Rocky Horror Picture Show seemed right up her alley, but she never could have expected that her role as the maid Magenta would be the one she would be remembered as for the rest of her life.
NOW: Quinn continued doing small roles in television and movies, but has never forgotten about Magenta. Although she hasn't acted since 2013, Quinn still makes a point to show up at screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show to answer questions, sign autographs, and even perform some of her songs from the film. She also has quite a famous family: her nephews started the band Snow Patrol and her stepsons (whose biological mother is Maggie Smith) are both actors as well.
Nell Campbell (Columbia)
THEN: Nell Campbell was born in Sydney, but moved to London in her 20s. She tried out for acting roles under the name "Little Nell," and her early talent for tap dancing is what got her the role of the energetic Columbia.
NOW: After The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Nell focused on music. She released a number of songs in the late 1970s, the best known of which was her high-pitched disco song "Do the Swim." She reprised her role alongside Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick in a 2020 Rocky Horror live stream performance.
Meat Loaf (Eddie)
THEN: Still just a kid who loved making music, Michael Aday joined the cast of the musical The Rocky Horror Show thanks to his background in musical theater. When the musical was being adapted into a film, Aday took the part of the rock and roll-loving, motorcycle-crashing Eddie.
NOW: While Aday was filming The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he was also working on what would become his most famous piece of work, the album Bat Out of Hell. That album, which has sold 43 million copies, launched Meat Loaf to music superstardom. He had some notable acting roles, including Robert Paulson in Fight Club and an appearance in Spice World. Meat Loaf died in 2022 at the age of 74.
Charles Gray (The Criminologist)
THEN: Before portraying the narrator in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Gray was already an established British stage actor, and famous for playing James Bond villains in both You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever. He lent his didactic voice to teach us all exactly how to do the Time Warp.
NOW: Gray continued his acting career in British films, such as An Englishman Abroad and roles in Sherlock Holmes and Shakespeare adaptations into the 1980s. In 2000, Gray passed away at age 71 due to cancer.
Jonathan Adams (Dr. Everett V. Scott)
THEN: Adams originally trained to be a painter, but decided to pursue acting later in life. He had small appearances on British television and in movies, but finally landed a larger role as Dr. Everett Scott, a scientist whom Frank-N-Furter sees as his rival.
NOW: Adams continued to have a steady stream of small roles, but sadly died of a stroke in 2005 at the age of 74.