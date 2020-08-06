Robin Williams' final days detailed in touching trailer for new documentary Robin's Wish

Robin Williams' final days and his battle with a deadly neurodegenerative disorder take center stage in the trailer for Robin's Wish, a new documentary about the beloved comedian and actor.

The exclusive trailer, which can be viewed below, features interviews with the actor's widow, Susan Schneider-Williams, as well as his friends and colleagues Shawn Levy, John R. Montgomery, and David E. Kelley, who all speak to the actor's final days. Williams himself makes appearances via old clips and interviews. In one particularly touching moment, he can be heard saying, "The thing that matters [is] others, that's what life is about."

The film, which is directed by Tylor Norwood, will for the first time explore Williams' fight against Lewy Body Dementia, shedding "an entirely new light on the tragedy, beauty, and power behind the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time," according to the official logline.

"Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy," Schneider-Williams said in a statement. "With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for."

She goes on to describe the film as her and her husband's story, but also one that is more universal. She also sheds some light on the film's title. "Robin wanted to help all of us be less afraid. That was Robin’s wish," she said. "We had been discussing what we wanted our legacies to be in life; when it was our time to go, how we wanted to have made people feel. Without missing a beat, Robin said, 'I want to help people be less afraid.'"

Vertical Entertainment will release Robin's Wish on demand and digital on Sept. 1.