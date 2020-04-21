Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reunite to announce Princess Bride heading to Disney+

Image zoom Everett Collection

The Princess Bride type Movie

Want to watch The Princess Bride as your next quaranstream movie? As you wish!

On Monday, The Princess Bride stars Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reunited to announce that their iconic 1987 film will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning next month.

Shared by the official Disney+ Twitter account, Wright and Elwes banter in a video call before Elwes asks Wright, "Are you bored yet?"

"No!" she says. "You?"

"Not even," he responds. "But if I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together."

And when she asks, "Hmm, is that on again?" Elwes then reveals the news: "On Disney+ starting May 1."

"Does that mean we’ll get to take a selfie with Mickey?" Wright says.

"They better say 'as you wish' to that or I want no part in it," Elwes says as Wright laughs and adds, "Oh, my Westley!"

The Princess Bride, adapted from the 1973 novel of the same name, tells the story of Westley (Elwes) who sets out on a quest to rescue Princess Buttercup (Wright), after she is kidnapped in an attempt to force her into marriage with Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). The movie also stars Christopher Guest, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Billy Crystal, and Fred Savage. EW reunited the star-studded cast back in 2011.

So mark your calendars and have fun storming the castle when The Princess Bride hits streaming next month.

