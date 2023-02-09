Robin Wright and son Hopper Penn play a conflicted mother-son duo in Devil's Peak trailer

The pair play a mother-son duo who go up against their family's drug-dealing patriarch.

Real-life mother Robin Wright and son Hopper Penn are bringing their strong bond to the big screen in the upcoming crime thriller Devil's Peak.

The Forrest Gump actress and her son — whom she shares with ex-husband Sean Penn — will star as a mother-son duo who long for a better life outside of their small-town community's drug trade and crooked politics. At the heart of the issue is Jacob McNeely (Penn), a conflicted teen who must decide between fleeing his hometown for good or joining his kingpin father's (Billy Bob Thornton) thriving meth-dealing business.

Based on David Joy's 2015 novel Where All Light Tends to Go, the trailer sees Penn racing down one-lane highways, firing rifles, and trying to survive in a community where "outlawing was just a matter of blood as it was hair color and height."

Devil's Peak trailer Hopper Penn and Robin Wright in 'Devil's Peak.' | Credit: Screen Media (2)

While his father assumes that Jacob will soon join his ranks, his mom is holding out hope that there's something greater for her son somewhere else. "You know you had goodness in your heart the minute you came into this world," Wright tells a battered Penn. "You need to get out of this place. Away from your daddy."

Deciding to leave, though, puts him at odds with his loyalty-demanding dad. "We do not choose this life. It chose us," Thornton tells him. "It'll be that way 'til we ain't breathin'."

Alongside the McNeely family's struggles, a bubbling gubernatorial election, combative police officers, and Jacob meeting the love of his life all further propel him to make his decision. Directed by Ben Young, the film rounds out its cast with performances by Jackie Earle Haley, Brian d'Arcy James, and Katelyn Nacon.

Devil's Peak hits theaters on Feb. 17 and will be available on demand starting Feb. 24. Watch the trailer for the film above.

