Disney’s Robin Hood is getting a live-action/CG remake, too

Disney is going back to Sherwood Forest.

The studio is adding the 1973 Robin Hood to its long list of “live-action” remakes, EW has confirmed. Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada will direct the new film, once again retelling the story of the swashbuckling fox and his larcenous adventures in Nottingham. Kari Granlund, who wrote last year’s Lady and the Tramp remake, is writing the new script for the film, which will debut exclusively on Disney+.

The 1973 original is one of Disney’s lesser-known classics, reimagining the Robin Hood legend with a forest full of foxes, bears, and tyrannical, thumb-sucking lions — all soundtracked by Roger Miller’s folksy guitar. The new version will also be a musical, and like Lady and the Tramp, it’s being billed as a combination live-action and CG hybrid, featuring anthropomorphic animals.

The Holllywood Reporter first reported the news.

It was only a matter of time until Disney started eyeing Robin Hood for an update, seeing as the studio has already remade more than a dozen of its animated originals, with many, many more on the way (including new versions of The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, and even Bambi). As a matter of fact, just a few weeks ago, EW staffers put together a list of the remaining Disney classics that were ripe for a remake, and — you guessed it! — Robin Hood was on that list.

Of course, our no. 1 question surrounding this new Robin Hood is whether the CG fox will be as uncomfortably handsome as his 1973 2D version. Oo-de-lally, indeed.

