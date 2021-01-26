Robert Rodriguez is rebooting the Spy Kids franchise

The family is getting back together to take down the bad guys.

Robert Rodriguez is rebooting his beloved family action adventure franchise, Spy Kids.

EW has learned that Skydance Media has optioned the rights to reimagine the franchise alongside original producers Spyglass Media Group and Spy Kids creator Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez will write and direct the film, which is said to revolve around the activities of a multicultural family much like the original films.

Spyglass owns the franchise, but Skydance will act as the lead studio, overseeing development and production. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

The original franchise launched in 2001 with Spy Kids, starring Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as parents and retired spies. When they get pulled back into action and captured, their kids, played by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabata, discover the truth about their parents' past — and step into action to help save the day.

The series evolved to include the entire family, all of them spies, in a series of adventures, including 2002's Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, 2003's Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and 2011's Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.

Plot details for the reboot are scarce, and it remains unclear if any of the franchise's original cast might return in any capacity.

Deadline first reported the news.