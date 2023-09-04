Robert Redford's most memorable roles

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

If there's any film that can be credited with truly making Redford a star, it's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a Western fable of two outlaws, leader Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the stoic Sundance Kid (Redford). Directed by George Roy Hill, the movie is as much as parable of Vietnam disillusionment as it is a story of the death of the Old West and the American mythology surrounding it. Redford and Newman forge an indelible screen duo (a pairing they sadly only repeated one other time), as the two joke, hustle, and shoot their way out of one hairy situation after another. Redford also romances Katharine Ross' Etta, creating an iconic trio with Newman as tender third wheel. The script by legendary scribe William Goldman is one of the best ever written, and it's Redford who gets many of the film's funniest glib one-liners, all the while maintaining Sundance's image as the strong, silent type. With the assistance of Edith Head's masterful, rugged costume designs and Conrad L. Hall's evocative cinematography, the film shot Redford to instant heartthrob status. But its most crucial legacy may just be its freeze-framed final shot, as fitting an epitaph as any actor will ever receive. —Maureen Lee Lenker