Robert Redford shares stories about his most iconic roles

Robert Redford reflects on his film career
Courtesy of TIFF
Barefoot in the Park (1967)
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
20th Century Fox/Campanile Productions/Newman-Foreman Company/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
The Sting (1973)
Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
The Way We Were (1973)
Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
All the President's Men (1976)
Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Ordinary People (1980)
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Quiz Show (1994)
Everett Collection
All Is Lost (2013)
Before The Door Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
3 of 9 20th Century Fox/Campanile Productions/Newman-Foreman Company/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement