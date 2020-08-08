Robert Pattinson tried to sneak away from Tenet set for his Batman audition

Christopher Nolan may well be the most secretive filmmaker of all time, and it seems it's futile to try to keep secrets from a master of secrecy.

In a new Irish Times story on Nolan's upcoming film Tenet, star Robert Pattinson recalled his attempt to fool the director so he could sneak away from the set to audition for Matt Reeves' The Batman. Apparently, the ruse failed miserably.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

Nolan, of course, famously put his own spin on Batman with the Dark Knight trilogy several years ago. Pattinson, meanwhile, landed the part, and credits Tenet with helping him get in shape for the role of the Caped Crusader.

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David [Washington] who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” Pattinson told the Irish Times. “The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

Tenet stars Pattinson and Washington as... well, we're not really sure, as they attempt to... well, we don't really know that either. (Remember what we said about Nolan's secrecy?) What we do know is that Tenet is currently slated for an international rollout starting on Aug. 26, after having its release date pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will open in select U.S. theaters on Sept. 3.

The Batman, meanwhile, halted filming in March due to the pandemic, and is currently set to be released Oct. 1, 2021.