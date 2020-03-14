Robert Pattinson's The Batman production put on hold due to coronavirus

Image zoom Warner Bros. Studios

Add the coronavirus to Batman's Rogues Gallery of villains.

Robert Pattinson's upcoming The Batman film, which has been shooting in London, is the latest movie production to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW has confirmed.

"Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today," Warner Bros. announced in a statement. "The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely."

In addition to starring Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and also stars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. It is still slated for a release date of June 25, 2021.

The Batman joins a long and continuously growing list of productions being put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Check out a complete list of all the other projects and events affected by the coronavirus pandemic here.

