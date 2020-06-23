Robert Pattinson says Tenet is 'the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen'
The actor recalls the first time he read the script for Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie.
Shortly after Robert Pattinson met with writer-director Christopher Nolan in Los Angeles at the start of 2019 to discuss what turned out to the be filmmaker's top-secret new movie Tenet (out July 31), the actor was given the opportunity to actually read the screenplay.
"I came back a couple of days later, to a kind of studio at the back of his house," Pattinson recalled while speaking with EW for its July cover story. "It didn't have a title page or anything."
It is fair to say Pattinson was blown away by what he read that day.
"You really think it’s going to be a particular type of genre," he told EW. "Then it expands into something else and you’re like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we’re at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen. It’s putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script. When I first read it, I was just kind of amazed by the ingenuity of the writing. Then, just to think, like, how the f--- are they going to make this into an actual movie? Just the basic premise of certain scenes are so complicated to even understand in your mind, the idea of actually shooting them seemed totally impossible. Luckily, I didn’t have to plan it at all. I just had to turn up."
Tenet costars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Martin Donovan and will be released July 31.
“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan told EW last year. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
