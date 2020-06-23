Robert Pattinson says Tenet is 'the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen'

"You really think it’s going to be a particular type of genre," he told EW. "Then it expands into something else and you’re like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we’re at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen. It’s putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script. When I first read it, I was just kind of amazed by the ingenuity of the writing. Then, just to think, like, how the f--- are they going to make this into an actual movie? Just the basic premise of certain scenes are so complicated to even understand in your mind, the idea of actually shooting them seemed totally impossible. Luckily, I didn’t have to plan it at all. I just had to turn up."