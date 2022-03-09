Robert Pattinson has been lying to us for quite some time now.

The star of Matt Reeves' The Batman admitted in his March GQ profile that he'd often fabricate anecdotes during press interviews "in order to say anything at all." He shared the same tidbit with his The Lighthouse costar Willem Dafoe during a conversation for Interview magazine in 2019.

"I definitely do get a certain high from it," Pattinson told Dafoe. "There's a little gremlin inside of me that thinks, 'Just say something shocking. You're only here for a few minutes, say something terrible.' There's a kind of perverse glee I get from that. But I've given my publicist a number of heart attacks."

While his publicist could use more vacation days, Pattinson's delightfully absurd soundbites have contributed to some of the best headlines of the past decade. From being spit on in an "erotic way" to concocting a recipe for handheld pizza ("Piccolini Cuscino"), take a look back with us at some of the most amusing Pattinsonisms below.

The fatal clown car explosion

In 2011, Pattinson appeared on TODAY to promote his circus-set film Water for Elephants, when he shared a bizarre — and totally made up — anecdote about seeing a clown die on his first trip to the circus as a child. "His little car exploded," he deadpanned. "The joke car exploded on him." Ever the skeptical journalist, Matt Lauer asked, "Are you being serious right now?" Pattinson assured him, "Yeah. My parents had to — everybody ran out. It was terrifying. It was the only time I've ever been to the circus." At the German premiere of the film, Pattinson admitted he "actually made the whole thing up."

Spit, but make it erotic

While promoting The Rover in 2014, Pattinson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and discussed his "extraordinarily heavy saliva." The topic then turned to being spit on, with Pattinson asking host Jimmy Kimmel, "Have you ever had someone spit on you in a kind of erotic way?" Kimmel replied, "Let me think about it for a second. No, I haven't. I haven't had that." Pattinson noted that it was "pretty great."

Portable pillow pasta

Like everyone else, Pattinson spent the early days of COVID-19 quarantine experimenting with new recipes — namely, a microwaved pasta called piccolini cuscino, or "little pillow." The ingredients: Corn Flakes (a breadcrumb substitute), one large lighter, nine packs of pre-sliced cheese, sauce ("just any sauce"), and lots of sugar. Pattinson shared his chaotic recipe with GQ in a May 2020 interview, blowing up his microwave oven up while demonstrating the preparation. The big business question behind the venture? "How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand?" In his follow-up cover story with GQ last month, Pattinson contended he was not trolling with the recipe: "I was fully, actually trying to make that pasta," he said. "Like I was literally in talks with frozen-food factories, and hoped that that article would be the proof of concept."

The Batman Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' | Credit: Jonathan Olley/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

'Arthouse' porn promises

Ahead of his debut as the Caped Crusader in Reeves' Batman iteration, Pattinson spoke to The Guardian about the pressures of portraying the famed superhero, joking that he would star in "arthouse porn" if the film flopped. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation," Pattinson said. "Whenever you say anything, people are like, 'Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet!" Despite the external pressures, Pattinson noted that "there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don't need to worry about anyone else." (The film, of course, did not flop, debuting at No. 1 with a valiant $128.5 million at the domestic weekend box office and spiking to $134 million by weekend's end.)

Dior Crayola Eau for Men

In February 2020, Pattinson, the face of Dior Homme Eau for Men, spoke all things scent and fragrances in an interview with Allure, telling the magazine that he smelled like a crayon. "Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon," Pattinson said, to which his interviewer replied, "Like you're made of wax?" Pattinson responded, "Yes! Like I'm embalmed."

Boring away stalkers

In an interview in 2009, Pattinson, fresh off the success of the first Twilight film, recounted an experience with a stalker. According to the star, he eventually "bored" the obsessed fan away. "I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year," Pattinson told Crème Magazine, per TODAY. "She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks — all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her. I just complained about everything in my life, and she never came back. People get bored of me in, like, two minutes."

Twilight Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in 'Twilight' | Credit: Deana Newcomb/Summit

The floppy-disk drug smuggler

In his March cover profile for GQ, Pattinson opened up about the many lies he's told, recounting his stint as a sham drug dealer in secondary school selling "sawdust with Febreze on it" to older students. "During secondary school, my first proper-ish kind of girlfriend was a few years above me, and I always wanted to hang out with the cool kids, who were in the oldest year," he said. "And some of us decided that I'd pretend that I was importing drugs." Pattinson didn't know what drugs looked like, "So I had this idea I'd get floppy disks, open up the floppy disk, pour this kind of powder stuff inside, and then spray it with, like, some kind of cleaning product so that it'd smell chemical-y, and seal all of it in," he said. "I bought, like, 40 floppy disks, and then I'd show it to kids who were probably 15 or 16, and I'd be like: Yeah, I'm importing drugs in floppy discs. And everybody believed me. And I kind of got this reputation that: This kid is crazy. He's a drug dealer! Like: Want to try some? Some sawdust with Febreze on it?"

Chick flicks (literally)

During a rapid-fire Q&A with Extra in 2012, English reporter Terri Seymour asked Pattinson about his favorite chick flick, noting, "And I know you've seen a few," to which Pattinson replied, "Chicken Run is the only thing coming into my head," referencing the 2000 animated family comedy.

Pretty much everything he has ever said about the Twilight franchise

Finally, much of Pattinson's best Pattinsonisms stem from comments about the Twilight franchise. While the role of vampire Edward Cullen helped launch his career, Pattinson has never shied away from mocking the film series. A few standout gems: Pattinson has called Edward and Bella's romance a "nightmare," noting the "weird" premise of the films in past interviews. While speaking to BBC Radio 1 in 2012, Pattinson said were he the director, he'd put a walrus in the sex scene in Breaking Dawn, the final installment of the film franchise. "I would put [the sex scene] the last day of the schedule," Pattinson said. "[I'd] say, 'Listen, I've got to have a closed set. It's really, really important. No one can see the monitors or anything,' and then just put like a walrus in or something."