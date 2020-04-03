Horror icon Robert Englund gives scarily good advice in coronavirus PSA

Image zoom

Horror icon Robert Englund really wants people to wear gloves at the grocery store during the current coronavirus pandemic — and he doesn't mind scaring them to get his message across.

"Hi, Robert Englund here," says the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise star in a new video clip. "Remember, be safe, stay at home, wash your hands, and if you do have to go to the grocery store..."

Actually, why don't you watch the video below to see what happens next.

Englund is currently hosting Travel Channel's show True Terror with Robert Englund on which he introduces recreations of “real” scary stories from America’s history.

“I’m calling it a dark docudrama-Twilight Zone,” the actor, who played the nightmare-creating Freddy Krueger in eight films, recently told EW. “What I like about it is, even though it’s myths and legends, they all were reported in a newspaper. They have a certain journalistic-reportage-cred that I think differentiates it from a show about UFOs or paranormal [activity]. We have our share of ghost stories, but these are ghost stories that were reported in newspapers and periodicals. So, even though perhaps we’ve outgrown some of those superstitions and we can explain some of those things better now in the 21st century, I still like the idea that these were stories that came from newspapers and I love the fact that they are part of our history."

