The actor who brought us Freddy Krueger is profiled in new documentary.

Watch the trailer (if you dare!) for Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story

Welcome to his nightmare.

With his performance as the dream-invading Freddy Krueger in director Wes Craven's 1984 horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, actor Robert Englund created a genuine horror icon, one he would continue to portray in a slew of sequels. Almost four decades on from that first film, the actor has become inextricably linked with the role of Krueger and an anecdote-spewing ambassador for the franchise, and now he's being celebrated in a new documentary, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story.

As Englund's A Nightmare on Elm Street costar Heather Langenkamp told EW in 2018, "I think he's probably the best advocate for how important Freddy is in our horror community, how Freddy Krueger changed the genre to be this incredible juggernaut of money-making for Hollywood. I do believe that Robert Englund and all the '80s monsters really changed film history and I think they deserve even more recognition than they get."

Robert Englund attends a cast reunion of New Line Cinema's "Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" at Outfest Film Festival Robert Englund | Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Englund's contributions to horror, and talents as an actor in the genre and beyond, is highlighted in Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares, the trailer for which you can exclusively see below. Co-directed by Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths, the film features interviews with Englund, his wife, Nancy, Langenkamp, Insidious franchise actress Lin Shaye, Hostel filmmaker Eli Roth, Candyman star Tony Todd, and more.

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story 'Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' | Credit: Dead Mouse Productions

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will be available to watch on Screambox and Digital June 6.

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.