Robert Downey Jr. trolls fans with fake biopic about him starring him with him on April Fool's Day

Get ready, world: Robert Downey Jr. is ready to play everyone, everywhere, all at once in his very own biopic.

On April Fool's Day, the Iron Man star posted a photoshopped image of a delightfully wacky article from the fictional website Breadline (a riff on Deadline) that boasted one serious tongue twister of a headline: "Robert Downey Jr. to star alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Robert Downey Jr. in Robert Downey Jr.: The Robert Downey Jr. Story."

Downey Jr. captioned the post, "Catch me at the local bakery…" (Presumably because, with all his rolls roles in this film, he'll be making some serious bread.)

The article, which was penned by Pops the Pig, is formatted as a thinly veiled nod to the celebrity-castings pieces that are often written (including, *gulps*, by EW) and then circulated on social media by stars to confirm their involvement in a project. The headline also pokes fun at the recent wave of films set in the multiverse — which, ahem, includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe — by having Downey star alongside himself in the fictional film.

It also seems to be ribbing all of the entertainment creatives who are penning — and often starring in — projects about their very own lives. If that's true, then even Downey Jr. can't escape his punchline, since he produced and starred in the documentary about his late father's life, Sr., last year.

But even more likely it's a nod to Downey Jr.'s upcoming spy television series, The Sympathizer, in which the actor plays a host of supporting roles including "an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director, among others."

Robert Downey Jr. through the years Robert Downey Jr. | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Regardless, his fans appreciated the good humor, with one commenting, "Directed by Robert Downey Jr."

Another referenced Downey Jr.'s controversial 2008 film Tropic Thunder in their response, noting that the actor is once again "just a man playing a man, disguised as the same man."

And a third perfectly added, "Wait, 'cause you're perfect for this role — you look exactly like him!"

