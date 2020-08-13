Robert De Niro faces off against children in The War With Grandpa trailer

In his first movie since The Irishman, Robert De Niro ditches the de-aging technology to play a grandpa at war with his grandson.

Based on the 1984 novel written by Robert Kimmel Smith, The War With Grandpa centers on sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley), who is forced to surrender his bedroom when his recently widowed grandfather Ed moves in.

Not willing to commit to the sacrifice, Peter starts a series of elaborate pranks to get his room back, forcing Ed to recruit some peers played by actors like Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, and Cheech Marin to help him win the war for the room.

Rounding out the cast are Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, and Laura Marano as the parents and older sister in the middle of the chaos. The film is directed by Tim Hill (Alvin and the Chipmunks), and written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember (Home).

The War With Grandpa is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on Oct. 9.

Watch the trailer for the film above.

Image zoom 101 Studios