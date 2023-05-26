"I never would've thought that I would see my father teaching Robert De Niro how to do hair."

Sebastian Maniscalco's stylist dad taught Robert De Niro how to do a dye job for About My Father

Robert De Niro has played gangsters, boxers, comics, financiers, and politicians — now he can add "stylist" to that list.

In About My Father, in theaters today, De Niro plays Salvo, a sweetly stubborn Italian American hairdresser modeled on the pop of star and co-writer Sebastian Maniscalco. To prepare, De Niro went straight to the source.

"My father came to set. Bob wanted him to teach him how to do a dye job. And I'm sitting on set and watching my dad with the foil, watching him teach him how to do the thing and I'm, like, wow," Maniscalco says. "I never would've thought that I would see my father teaching Robert De Niro how to do hair."

"And a scalp massage, too!" chimes in costar Kim Cattrall.

Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in 'About My Father' Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro in 'About My Father' | Credit: Lionsgate

Maniscalco, De Niro, and Cattrall recently sat down with About My Father director Laura Terruso and fellow stars Leslie Bibb, Brett Dier, Anders Holm, and David Rasche for EW's Around the Table video series to discuss family, fragrances, and how wild it was for Maniscalco to see his father portrayed by an actor they grew up watching together.

"I had posters of his movies — Casino, Goodfellas — on my wall," he says of De Niro. "It's just a crazy experience for me that, growing up watching this man's movies and then, now, watching [About My Father], my father sitting in front of me and I'm watching the movie, I'm watching my father... I still pinch myself."

What was even wilder for the comedian was hearing about his dad's trip to the set of Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon to spend time with De Niro.

"I was shooting Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma, so I asked if Salvo could come down for a day or two to meet, and he did and I went over the script with him, certain scenes, we do this, do that," De Niro says. "And it was good, very helpful. He was a good guy. And then I brought him over to the set to meet Marty Scorsese."

"Yeah, he goes down there and I tell him, 'You gotta call me right when you get out of the meeting, I gotta find out what happened between you two,'" recalls Maniscalco. "It was a pretty surreal moment when I was in Los Angeles and my dad's in Oklahoma sitting in De Niro's trailer discussing the script and my father is, like, working with a script. This is crazy."

About My Father is currently in theaters. Watch the full conversation with the director and cast above.

