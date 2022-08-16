Nicholas Pileggi wrote the script for Wise Guys, while Goodfellas producer Irwin Winkler will also work on the film.

Robert De Niro reuniting with Goodfellas writer to play two crime bosses in new gangster movie

As far back as we can remember, Robert De Niro has been Hollywood's foremost screen gangster — and he'll remind us of that fact twice over when he reunites with Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi to play two different crime bosses in the upcoming movie Wise Guys.

EW has confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor is on board to lead the new project from filmmaker Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Wag the Dog), who will direct from a script by Pileggi. Goodfellas' Irwin Winkler is also on board as a producer. De Niro will reportedly play both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two real-life Italian American mobsters from opposing families.

Pileggi previously co-wrote Goodfellas with director Martin Scorsese, adapting Pileggi's own 1985 book Wiseguy. Goodfellas would go on to receive six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Robert De Niro in 'GoodFellas' Robert De Niro in 'GoodFellas' | Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Wise Guys is in the works at Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed media giant that resulted from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. The company recently made headlines for reshuffling its slate across several platforms, including the highly publicized cancellation of the $90 million DC superhero flick Batgirl.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Wise Guys.

