The 20 essential Robert De Niro performances

While there are a lot of things to love about writer-director Michael Mann’s heist film, it will forever be remembered for pairing De Niro and Al Pacino together for the first time. The renowned actors had never yet shared the screen before (Godfather 2 featured De Niro only in flashbacks), but that changed 90 minutes into Heat when thief Neil McCauley (De Niro) and detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino) sit down at a diner for one of cinema’s most anticipated scenes of all-time.