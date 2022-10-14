The man behind Harry Potter's first friend in the wizarding world has left us.

Robbie Coltrane, the actor known worldwide for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed to EW. He was 72.

Wright said the actor died on Friday, calling him a "unique talent" in a statement.

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Wright said.

Robbie Coltrane Robbie Coltrane, the actor who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' died at the age of 72. | Credit: Paul Rider/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," she added. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

"We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart, and humor in the Harry Potter films," read a statement shared to the official Harry Potter film Twitter account. "He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all, and he will be deeply missed."

Coltrane debuted as Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant groundskeeper and future Care of Magical Creatures professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The Scotsman maintained the role through the franchise's seven sequels. Coltrane was beloved by the Potter fandom for his character's connection to the titular young wizard, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

Coltrane reunited with many of his Harry Potter costars for the film franchise's 20th-anniversary HBO Max special Return to Hogwarts. In one clip, which has only become more poignant in light of the actor's passing, Coltrane talked about the legacy of the movies and his last day on set.

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in Harry Potter Robbie Coltrane starred as Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies. | Credit: Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.

"I just think it's the end of an era," he said in the special. "It's 10 years of my life, and my children have grown up during it, of course... The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching [in] 50 years' time."

"I'll not be here, sadly," he added with a chuckle. "But Hagrid will. Yes."

Outside the Potter-verse, Coltrane was known for playing Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the British crime series Cracker, which ran from 1993-2006, and for his role in the James Bond franchise. He played Russian mafia head Valentin Zukovsky, first in 1995's GoldenEye and then again in 1999's The World Is Not Enough, both of which starred Pierce Brosnan as Agent 007.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, said Coltrane "had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edge drama."

Stephen Fry, who worked with Coltrane in the 1980s series Alfresco, recalled first meeting him "almost exactly 40 years ago."

"I was awe/terror/lovestruck all at the same time," Fry wrote. "Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco.' Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, children Spencer and Alice, and ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, the mother of his children.