9. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)

With the exception of The Munsters, all of Zombie's movies employ a crass, irreverent sense of humor. This grotesque direct-to-DVD animated project is the crudest of them all: a gleefully offensive set of vignettes based on Zombie's comics of the same name. It follows El Superbeasto (Tom Papa), a crime-fighting actor and wrestler, and his secret agent sister Suzi-X (Sheri Moon Zombie, who is married to the director and has appeared in all of his films to date). Paul Giamatti and Rosario Dawson appear in supporting roles.

The most generous reading of this film might interpret it as a tongue-in-cheek, over-the-top satire of the obsession with sex and violence in American pop culture. But it mostly feels like its director's juvenile sensibilities spinning out of control, as the majority of its humor relies on shock value and unclever provocation.

