Rob Lowe shares Brat Pack throwback photo for St. Elmo's Fire anniversary

Pals Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow joined in on the celebration.

Rob Lowe is taking it back to the eighties.

In honor of the anniversary of St. Elmo's Fire, which came out on June 28, 1985, Lowe shared a flashback photo showing him with costars including Demi Moore, and Emilio Estevez.

"36 years ago this week the world met the Brat Pack! I'm sorry (jk)," Lowe captioned the photo. "I love that this movie still holds a special place in so many peoples hearts."

"Although it was a long time ago, the movie was made in color. #stelmosfire #bratpack," he added to clarify why he didn't share a color snap.

Celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, and CNN's Don Lemon, liked the post, and a few more commented on the flashback shot.

"Best movie ever," Gwyneth Paltrow commented.

"Uhm.... Where is your left hand?" Rob's brother, Chad Lowe, posted, adding a shocked emoji.

St. Elmo's Fire centered on a group of college pals who had graduated Georgetown (though Rob Lowe previously told EW the film was actually shot at the University of Maryland).

Lowe discussed how he's still recognized for playing Billy, and about Paltrow's obsession with the film in an EW St. Elmo's Fire oral history in 2017.

"At least in my career, Billy was the most succinct version of bad boy-man child that I've ever played. It's the most long-lasting. Not a day goes by that someone who should know better tells me they love that movie and Billy — like Gwyneth Paltrow, who can legitimately recite every line in the movie," he said at the time. "It never ceases to amaze me the level of person who is obsessed. I think it was probably a lot of people's first guilty pleasure."