Trailer for Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner guarantees tears

Won't You Be My Neighbor? director Morgan Neville offers an "unflinching" look at the life of Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018.

Curse you, Morgan Neville! The filmmaker already made us all weep through overwhelming emotion with his Won't You Be My Neighbor? Mr. Rogers documentary. Now, it's looking like he'll do the same with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

The first trailer for the upcoming doc, which highlights the mark Anthony Bourdain left on the world in becoming a world-renowned culinary icon, arrived Thursday.

"You're probably going to find out about it anyway, so here's a little preemptive truth-telling: There's no happy ending," Bourdain says in the stirring preview.

As the host of CNN's Parts Unknown and author of books like Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Bourdain traveled the world to experience food from different cultures and what those recipes ultimately said about who those people were. "It was almost never about food. It was about Tony learning how to be a better person," celebrity chef David Chang, one of the voices in Roadrunner, explains in the documentary.

Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61 in June 2018. Roadrunner features footage of the man throughout his career, offering "an unflinching look at Bourdain" "in his own voice," according to an official description.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York City before it opens in theaters on July 16.