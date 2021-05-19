R.L. Stine's Fear Street comes to bloody life in first teaser for 3-part Netflix adaptation

Summer is about to be a bloody good time, courtesy of Netflix and R.L. Stine.

The streamer has unveiled the first teaser and release date for its upcoming Fear Street trilogy, based on the best-selling book series by the prolific Goosebumps author. As with any page-to-screen translation, though, there have been some changes — chief among them, the blood and gore have been turned way up.

"We've gone into a full R, let's just say," director Leigh Janiak, who helmed all three movies, tells EW with a laugh. "We took the spirit of the books, and the fun, and this idea of what it means to be a teenager when the world is very dangerous. But we had to shift our narrative and our storytelling."

The slasher-film trilogy tells one large story set across three different time periods, all centered on the seemingly cursed town of Shadyside. The first film begins the story in 1994, as a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have plagued their town for decades may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The second film rewinds to 1978, while the third goes all the way back to 1666, exploring the origins of the town's troubles.

"I was interested in how we could reinvent the [slasher] genre a little bit," Janiak says. "Part of that came from this opportunity to tell a different kind of story that had a bigger narrative, connected over all three, that you need to watch in a short amount of time to get the full experience. It's not a traditional sequel model."

The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Gillian Jacobs, Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Ashley Zukerman. The first Fear Street film will creep onto Netflix July 2, with the others following over the next two weeks, on July 9 and 16. You can check out the teaser above… if you dare.