Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer to star in sci-fi thriller Invasion

Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer are set to star in a science-fiction thriller called Invasion.

In the movie, two young brothers go on the run with their father, a decorated Marine, who is on a rescue mission to save his boys from an inhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous and unexpected directions, the boys will need to confront hard truths and leave their childhoods behind.

Amazon Studios will produce Invasion. The film is being directed by Michael Pearce (Beast), who is also writing the script with Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, The Ritual). The movie's producers are Dimitri Doganis (Three Identical Strangers) from the production company Raw, Piers Vellacott (American Animals), and Derrin Schlesinger (The Nest). The project will be presented in association with Film4 who developed it with Raw.

News of the project was initially broken by Deadline, who reported that the film is aiming to shoot in the US this year.