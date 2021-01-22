Riz Ahmed to voice animated refugee documentary Flee
Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is reportedly set to costar.
Riz Ahmed will blur animated fantasy with gritty reality for his next movie.
EW has confirmed the 2021 Oscar hopeful (for his performance in Darius Marder's acclaimed Amazon drama Sound of Metal) has boarded the Sundance-bound feature documentary Flee as a producer and star, as the actor will lend his voice to dramatized, animated portions of the project.
Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen's film retells the story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym), a child refugee fleeing his home in Afghanistan to Denmark. Rasmussen — a close friend and high school classmate — retells Nawabi's story through animation, and Ahmed will the animated version of the storyteller. Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is also on board for the project as a co-producer and the voice of Rasmussen.
"I was floored by the emotional impact of Flee. This is a unique project that pushes forward our ideas of what documentary, animation, and refugee-centered narratives can be. I'm proud to help bring this project to life for English-speaking audiences," Ahmed told Variety — which first broke the news of his involvement on Friday — in a statement. Added Coster-Waldau: "When I watched Flee I was blown away by the power of a story told in a simple way. Flee is a story of extreme perseverance and hope where all hope seems lost. By using animation director Jonas Poher Rasmussen captures the intensity of one refugee's unbelievable journey from the streets of Kabul to the Danish suburbia. Because Amin is able to tell his story hidden behind his animated avatar it feels so much more revealing and honest than had it been a standard filmed interview."
Flee is set for a world-premiere screening on Thursday as part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it will show in the world documentary competition.
