Rita Moreno got turned on filming the 80 for Brady locker room scene: 'I kept grabbing myself'

Rita Moreno is 91 years old, and if she wants to talk about sex, she's going to talk about it.

The actress, who stars alongside fellow legends Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin in the new sports comedy 80 for Brady, has dished on one particular scene she liked — and how it got her worked up in more ways than one.

"I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are — you know, [Rob Gronkowski], all of these guys," Moreno said on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I entered the room, and it's a real locker room. And I swear to God, in seconds I got turned on."

Moreno explained that the experience "not only excited me," but caused a physical reaction too. She added, "I kept grabbing myself!"

Her comedic costars were certainly not prepared for Moreno's risqué revelation. Sitting next to Moreno, Tomlin tried to just smile through it all, while Field threw her hands up in the air and Fonda placed a hand over her mouth in shock.

And, to her credit, even Moreno was surprised by her behavior during the scene. "I kept saying to myself, 'What is wrong with you?'" she recalled. "I said, 'You are 90!'… And then I thought, 'There's nothing wrong with that.'"

If Field appeared exasperated during the conversation, it's because she had unsuccessfully tried to thwart Moreno from sharing her coquettish comments about the scene earlier in the interview. At one point, she even encouraged everyone to "just start singing 'Moon River' and she'll stop."

"She doesn't like it when I talk about sex," Moreno said. "And I love to."

To which Field replied, "I like it as much as anybody does! It's just I don't like being graphically verbal about it in public like this! I mean, come on!"

"And you know what? I do," Moreno teased. "There's a reason: I'm 91 now!"

Moreno isn't the only one hoping to score big with 80 for Brady. Inspired by a true story, the road-trip comedy features its football-loving foursome embarking on an adventure to see their hero Tom Brady (starring as himself) play at the 2017 Super Bowl. It rounds out its hilarious cast with performances by Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Hamlin.

While she might have been longing in the locker room, Moreno explained that the magic she felt does not extend to her costar and NFL legend Brady. She joked, "He's a little old."

80 for Brady touches down in theaters Feb. 3. Watch the cast discuss the film in the clip above.

