Rita Moreno praises West Side Story costars: 'Definitely not CGI' 

West Side Story (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks is no match for the discord between cinematic legends and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moreno — who starred and won an Academy Award for her performance as "Anita" in the 1961 film adaptation and portrays a new character, "Valentina" in the new Spielberg iteration — praised her West Side Story costars Mike Faist and David Alvarez and heralded the dance sequences. In the post, she points out that their work is not "CGI" — a presumed dig at Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has dominated domestic and global box offices since its Dec. 17 release.

Addressing Faist, who portrays Jets leader Riff, Moreno wrote, "It is not surprising to see you getting such a wonderful and positive press and critical reviews on your superb performance as Riff," adding, "The first time I saw our film in a private screening I just came out raving about your extraordinary performance."

She also commended Alvarez, who portrays the "stunning" Sharks leader Bernardo, writing, "I could not be more proud."

Moreno called on moviegoers to watch the film "more than once," adding, "Thrills, chills, and, unlike some other movies, every time you see these amazing young dancers hover and fly through the air, it's their own great power and abilities. Definitely not CGI."

WEST SIDE STORY Mike Faist and David Alvarez in 'West Side Story.' | Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

Moreno's presumed shade recalls comments made by Scorsese, who said Marvel films are "not cinema" while promoting his gangster drama The Irishman in 2019. The remarks culminated in some pushback from MCU stars and directors, including the late Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. And just last month, Scott drew the ire of Marvel fans when he called superhero films "boring as sh--" with scripts that "are not any f----ing good" while promoting his historical drama, The Last Duel.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content