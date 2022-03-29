We could've had a Nosferatu movie with Harry Styles!

R.I.P. to what could have been an iconic pairing.

A vampire movie based on Nosferatu starring Harry Styles? It sounds like pure fantasy, but as it happens, it was almost a reality.

The New Yorker reported as part of its in-depth profile of filmmaker Robert Eggers, who's been attached since about 2017 to a remake of Nosferatu with his muse from The Witch Anya Taylor-Joy, that Styles was once on board to join him in the effort.

The original Nosferatu, released in 1922, was a black-and-white silent horror film about the vampiric Count Orlock (Max Schreck) of Transylvania who preys upon his estate agent (Gustav von Wangenheim) and the agent's wife (Greta Schröder). It's one of Eggers' all-time favorite movies.

"It was an indie horror in its day, a bit rough around the edges — yet it's one of the greatest and most haunting films ever made," he once told Shudder in 2016. "The newly restored color tinted versions are really impressive, but I still prefer the poor black and white versions made from scraps of 16mm prints. Those grimy versions have an uncanny mystery to them and helped build the myth of Max Shreck being a real vampire."

Styles isn't starving for roles after making his big-screen film debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, but the idea of the hit singer performing opposite a talent like Taylor-Joy is too enticing. At least he segued to Don't Worry Darling, which has Florence Pugh.

