Riley Keough got set shut down eating peanuts before almost kissing allergic Andrew Garfield: 'Oh f---'

Sometimes a snack is just a snack. But other times it'll shut down an entire film set.

Just ask Riley Keough, who recently revealed how a potentially peanut-filled nibble briefly threw the production of her 2019 movie Under the Silver Lake into chaos. In a new Vanity Fair video, the actress recounted the "stressful" experience, which happened just before a kissing scene with her allergic costar Andrew Garfield.

"I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew," Keough explained. "And the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?'"

When Keough replied that she wasn't sure, the makeup artist fled the room and flagged down a producer to sound the alarm. Keough recalled, "The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn't have been at craft, and I don't know why they're on set.'"

Unaware of her costar's condition, Keough "was just kind of like, 'Oh f---, that's crazy,'" she said. "But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea!"

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, Under the Silver Lake stars Keough as Sarah, a mysterious woman who goes missing in Sam's (Garfield) apartment complex. As he attempts to track Sarah down, Sam's obsessive nature causes him to spiral further and further into an underground world of the occult, codes, and numerology.

Reviewing the film for EW, critic Chris Nashawaty wrote that Under the Silver Lake "is not for everyone — especially the impatient."

He added, "Whether all its cereal-prize symbolism, illuminati-adjacent mysticism, and ill-fitting puzzle pieces come together for you is purely a matter of taste. But no matter how shaggy and self-indulgent it is, or how anticlimactic its big so-what of an ending ends up being, I was never bored. More than that, I kind of dug its sheer swing-for-the-fences insanity."

