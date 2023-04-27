"I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and play a little blue badass," the singer said during a surprise appearance at CinemaCon.

Rihanna has been cast in the voice role of Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs animated movie. The singer will also serve as producer and write and perform new original songs for the untitled project. She surprised attendees with the news at CinemaCon's Paramount panel on Thursday, joking that she tried to get the role of Papa Smurf "but it didn't work out."

"I got to play a part and just imagine. I got to just be myself," Rihanna said of the experience. "I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and play a little blue badass." Hopefully the film will give her "a little bit of cool points" with her children someday, she added. The Anti singer is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky after welcoming a son last May.

"I can't wait for you guys to see how [Smurfette has] been reimagined," Rihanna said, calling animation a "fun journey." She added, "The entire movie is going to be so fun. It's so thrilling."

Based on the comic book characters from Belgian writer and artist Peyo, the upcoming adaptation is slated for a Feb. 14, 2025 release. Sony previously produced a three-movie franchise about the little blue creatures that infused live-action and starred Neil Patrick Harris, Katy Perry, Sofía Vergara, and Hank Azaria, among others. Chris Miller and Matt Landon will direct Paramount's upcoming version, while Jay Brown, Tyran "Ty-Ty" Smith, and Ryan Harris will produce alongside Rihanna.

Rihanna previously lent her voice to the 2015 animated feature Home. Her other movie and TV credits include Ocean's Eight, Guava Island, Bates Motel, and This is the End.

"On behalf of our studio and our creative partners, we couldn't be more excited to have found our Smurfette in one of the most beloved stars in the world," Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Ramsey Naito, president of animation for Paramount and Nickelodeon, said in a statement. "With Rihanna's singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that's never been done before."

With additional reporting by Lauren Huff.

