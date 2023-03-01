Ricou Browning, monster in Creature From the Black Lagoon, dies at 93

Ricou Browning, who wore the Gill-man suit in classic Universal horror film Creature From the Black Lagoon, has died. He was 93.

Browning's daughter, Kim, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Feb. 27 at his home in Florida.

Another member of his extended family, Kristin LeFeuvre, posted a tribute on Facebook announcing his death. "It is with deep sorrow I post the passing of a literal legend, Ricou Browning," she wrote. "The Creature from the Black Lagoon was always a treat to be around. A man of little words, but a quick wit and a flashy smile."

PARSIPPANY, NJ - APRIL 26: Ricou Browning attends the 2013 Chiller Theatre Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on April 26, 2013 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Browning was the main creative force behind Flipper, a movie and TV show about a pet dolphin. He and his brother-in-law Jack Cowden wrote the story for the 1963 MGM film Flipper, about a ranger and his son who take care of an injured dolphin. Browning then went on to direct 37 episodes of the corresponding NBC adaptation, wrote several episodes, and oversaw all of the underwater cinematography on the show, which ran from 1964 to 1967.

His entire career predominantly revolved around water and marine coordination in the entertainment industry, including a stint as a stuntman on Richard Fleischer's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, doubling for Jerry Lewis in Don't Give Up the Ship, and playing a host of bad guys on television's The Sea Hunt starring Lloyd Bridges.

He also directed numerous water sequences, including a harpoon fight in Thunderball, water scenes in Never Say Never, Hello Down There, and Island of the Lost, and a Jaws-inspired sequence in Caddyshack.

Reportedly, Browning could hold his breath for four minutes, which was useful for his stint as the gilled monster in love with Julie Adams' Kay Adams in Creature From the Black Lagoon. He also returned for two sequels, 1955's Revenge of the Creature and 1956's The Creature Walks Among Us.

(Original Caption) 1954- Webbed hands and feet characterize this half-fish, half-man monster, the "Gill Man" who appeared in Universal's, "The Creature From the Black Lagoon," 1954. The actor, who was never seen as he really looked, Ricou Browning, is supposed to be the last survivor of a prehistoric race. Months of research and hundreds of drawings were necessary to create this creature. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images) Ricou Browning as Gill-man in 'Creature From the Black Lagoon' | Credit: George Rinhart/Corbis/getty

Due to his work as the Creature, Browning was considered the last surviving original actor to play one of the Universal Horror monsters.

Born in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Feb. 16, 1930, Browning studied physical education at Florida State University before going on to perform in live water shows and underwater newsreels. He earned the role of the Gill-Man in Creature From the Black Lagoon after showing off his swim moves while working as a location scout. Eventually, Browning went on to direct feature films like 1973's Salty and 1978's Mr. No Legs.

Browning is survived by his son, Ricou Browning, Jr., who is also a marine coordinator like his father, as well as three daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fran.