Ahead of the upcoming Disney+ TV adaptation of his Percy Jackson books, Riordan says he still hasn't seen the film versions after being so disappointed in the scripts.

Rick Riordan slams the Percy Jackson movies as 'my life's work going through a meat grinder'

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (Movie) type Movie

A new adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is headed for the screen, and author Rick Riordan is as excited as anyone. Riordan's beloved YA fantasy series, centered on modern kids who learn they are the demigod children of Greek gods and must use their powers to protect the world from ancient monsters, was first adapted as a film in 2010, followed by a much-maligned sequel in 2013. Many fans were not satisfied with those films, and neither was Riordan. With Percy Jackson announced to be in development as an upcoming Disney+ series, Riordan shared his frustrations about the previous adaptation attempt with fans on Twitter on Monday.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so," Riordan tweeted. "I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

The actors, for their part, don't seem to take it personally either. When the Disney+ news was announced last month, Logan Lerman (who starred as Percy in the films) tweeted, "Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve."

When one fan responded that "it's refreshing that Uncle Rick hates the PJo movies even more than we do," Riordan added, "well, to you guys, it's a couple hours' entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

In between the movies and the upcoming series, Percy Jackson also took a turn on Broadway last year in the form of a The Lightning Thief musical.

