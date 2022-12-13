The films of Richard Linklater, ranked

1. Before Sunrise (1995)

In the gentle hands of Richard Linklater, a simple story — boy meets girl on a train and they spend a night together in Vienna — transforms into an awe-inspiring opus on falling in love.

The characters are flawed and lived-in. The dialogue is splendidly meandering in just the way first-meeting-flirtations are. The actors disappear into their roles, with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as the perfect actors to play these characters at this early stage in their lives, and they remain perfect casting for the next two decades.

Linklater's direction has never been better, leaning into simplicity in a film mostly composed of long takes of two strangers walking and talking. The director never draws attention to the length of the take or the complicated nature of the shots. He chooses, instead, to allow the technical aspects to disappear in service to the story. What he achieves then is a remarkable synthesis of directing style and story that puts a spell on the audience, allowing you to fall in love right along with Jesse and Céline.

Contrary to popular belief, these movies are not improvised. Every beat, laugh, word, and overlapping dialogue is scripted and rehearsed. It takes exceptional talent — in front of and behind the camera as well as on the page — to make something feel as spontaneous as these films feel.

But the true beauty of Before Sunrise lies in its mise en scene. The universal truth of falling in love for the first time is that you feel as if you are the only two people in the entire world. Linklater imbues every frame of this film with that very feeling. Many lesser directors would have populated the frame with people, wrongly believing that production value is the same as narrative value. Rather, Linklater's Vienna is a sleepy town whose villagers are few and who all politely disappear as the night goes on, until we are left with only our two lovers. And perhaps, for a night, they are all there is anywhere.

Linklater ends the movie with a brilliant, slow, montage of all the places Jesse and Céline stopped and chatted. Empty now and glowing with early morning light, these locations are forever changed on some elemental level by having witnessed the magic of two people falling for each other.

Far more than a time capsule, Before Sunrise is a true classic — and the beginning of one of the greatest depictions of love ever put to film.