When it came to titling his Knives Out sequel, director Rian Johnson wasn't content to just let it be.

In a recent interview with Netflix's Tudum, Johnson explained that the film's title, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, pays homage both to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name and to detective Benoit Blanc's love of symbolism.

"I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he said. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word glass. 'There's got to be some good glass songs.' I was like, 'Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?' The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Somewhat ironically (or perhaps not!), the Beatles have indicated that the song "Glass Onion" was partly a response to fans who read too much into the meaning behind their lyrics. The self-reflexive song nods to their previous tunes like "I Am The Walrus," "Strawberry Fields Forever," "Lady Madonna," "The Fool On The Hill," and "Fixing A Hole."

The stars of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' come to the table to discuss a killer new head-scratcher The stars of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' come to the table to discuss a killer new head-scratcher | Credit: Netflix

As for his Johnson's film, the Beatles aren't the only inspiration he drew on. The upcoming whodunit, which follows Daniel Craig's detective as he travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects, pulls both from classic Agatha Christie mysteries and "tropical getaway murder mystery" films like 1982's Evil Under the Sun and 1973's The Last of Sheila.

"There are absolutely some very clear inspirations that I took from [Sheila]," Johnson said. "First of all, it's structured around a group of friends, or frenemies, who all have a power dynamic with one of their successful friends. It begins with him sending an invitation for them to come and play this murder mystery game at this exotic locale. In The Last of Sheila, it's on his yacht, and everything ends up going horribly wrong. That is essentially how Glass Onion begins."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will show in select theaters on a to-be-announced date and will release globally on Netflix on Dec. 23.

