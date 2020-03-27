Retta, Parks and Rec's noted Death Canoe tweeter, to live tweet Invisible Man watch party
On NBC's Parks and Recreation, Donna's live-tweets were an event, whether you one of her dedicated followers or someone like Morris, who didn't appreciate the lack of spoiler warnings when she was talking about Death Canoe 4: Murder at Blood Lake. These years later, Retta, the actress behind Donna, is continuing this legacy.
This Saturday, March 28, starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, Retta will be hosting a Twitter watch party of The Invisible Man. Due to the situation surrounding coronavirus, Universal released the film early on digital platforms. Those wanting to follow along with Retta's horror musings need only to rent the movie and follow along at #TheInvisibleManatHome hashtag.
Retta is the latest celeb to host such a virtual gathering. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson recently did something similar this week on Twitter with a collective viewing of his Marvel movie, while Jared Leto, dressed as Joe Exotic, hosted a watch party of Netflix's Tiger King on Twitter.
Another watch party event with a Universal title will be hosted on Sunday, March 29 for Emma, the Jane Austen adaptation starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Turner Classic Movies' Alicia Malone is set to host.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
- Jared Leto dressed as Joe Exotic and live tweeted a Tiger King streaming party
- Get the stories behind 18 minor but memorable Parks and Recreation characters
- Why Retta is celebrating 'making it' in Hollywood
The Invisible Man (2020 movie)
|type
|
|rating
|genre
Comments