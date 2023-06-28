Liam Neeson must keep driving or his family blows up in new Retribution trailer

Yet another mysterious caller is terrorizing Liam Neeson in the new trailer for Retribution, Lionsgate's upcoming revenge thriller that is not Taken.

Neeson stars as Matt Turner, a man whose commute with his two children is hijacked when an unknown assailant plants a bomb under his car seat. The assailant then informs Matt that the bomb will explode if any passengers exit the vehicle, resulting in a twisted game of life or death as Matt must follow the stranger's dangerous instructions to keep driving and complete a series of specific tasks around town.

The Speed-esque clip suggests the stranger may not be a stranger at all, as it's revealed that Matt has hemorrhaged a good sum of the money his clients have invested in some type of fund.

A remake of the 2015 Spanish film El Desconocido, the movie is directed by Nimród Antal with a screenplay by Chris Salmanpour. It also stars Noma Dumezweni, Matthew Modine, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, and Embeth Davidtz.

Neeson's most recent credits include the TV shows Tales of the Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Derry Girls, and Atlanta, while his movie credits include Marlowe, Memory, Blacklight, and The Ice Road. Antal is known for the thrillers Control, Vacancy, Predators, and The Whiskey Bandit.

Retribution hits theaters Aug. 25. Watch the trailer — which, again, is not Taken despite Neeson delivering the same "I will kill you" line to the assailant for hurting his daughter — above.

